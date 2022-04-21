Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Performance Lowered During Easter Week
STR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Performance Lowered During Easter Week

By LODGING Staff
april 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Aligned with historical patterns, U.S. hotel performance came in lower during the week of Easter, according to STR’s latest data through April 16, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 10-16, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 62.0 percent (down 5.6 percent)
ADR: $147.25 (up 14.4 percent)
RevPAR: $91.25 (up 8.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.2 percent to 76.6 percent).

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 levels (down 22.7 percent to 46.6 percent).

Phoenix posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 33.8 percent to $189.16).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Minneapolis (down 22.5 percent to $52.66) and Houston (down 21.2 percent to $53.94).

