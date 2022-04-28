This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peachtree Hotel Group announced that Brian Leaf has been promoted to vice president and head of internal sales for its broker-dealer affiliate. Since joining Peachtree in 2017, Leaf has helped to establish Peachtree’s brand in the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels.

Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts named Phillip Allen as president. Most recently serving as chief development officer, international markets at Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, Allen will drive the growth of the collection of hotels located in golf destinations. Allen will be temporarily relocating.

First Hospitality announced the appointment of Suzanna Saunders to senior vice president of construction. Saunders has worked in a variety of executive leadership roles throughout her career. In this position, she’s responsible for the leasing and oversight of construction teams in all aspects of development activity.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., has appointed Megan Brumagim to the newly created role of vice president of environmental, social, and governance. In this role, Brumagim will lead Choice’s sustainability, human rights, diversity and inclusion, philanthropic and community engagement, and corporate governance.

Rebel Hospitality has welcomed Ryan MacCluskey, who will pilot the engineering and project management team, and Sonia Milezvia, who will lead the human resources and labor relations teams.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai has announced the appointment of Avi Phookan as resort manager, where he will lead the day-to-day operations at the resort, along with overseeing rooms, spa, food and beverage, and engineering.

Hotel Crescent Court announced the appointment of Shah Adil to area managing director. In this role, Shah will be responsible for managing the hotel’s day-to-day operations of the guest rooms and private club. Shah joins Hotel Crescent Court following five years as area managing director of The Whitley Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

PGA National Resort announced the appointment of Joseph Fisher to managing director of the resort. Fisher brings over two decades of experience to the property. As managing director of PGA National, Fisher will oversee the property’s guestrooms and suites, meeting space, and dining concepts.

The Viceroy Hotel Group has announced Senzin Kutlu as area director of revenue management for Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zetta, and Hotel Zeppelin, part of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts’ Urban Retreats Collection. In her new role, she will oversee all revenue management disciplines for the properties.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, announced that Michael Rostafin has been appointed chef de cuisine. In this role, Rostafin will oversee menu creation and execution for the hotel’s food and beverage outlets including Artisan Bistro and Avery Bar.

Mission Point Resort announced the appointments of John Clements to executive chef and Michael Wilson to director of food and beverage ahead of the resort’s opening. The new executive team members bring a fresh perspective to the resort.

1 Hotel Nashville, opening this summer, has announced Chris Crary is bringing more than 20 years of experience and sustainability knowledge to his new position as executive chef. Crary will bring programming across all three of the hotel’s food and beverage concepts.

onefinestay announced the appointment of Michael Friedman as chief operating officer—Americas. In the newly created role, Friedman’s responsibilities include oversight of supply and demand of all direct and indirect onefinestay accommodates in the United States, Mexico, Caribbean, and Central Americas.

Henricksen, a contract furniture dealership, announced the hire of Kevin Kennedy as senior vice president of sales in the company’s New York office. In his new role, Kennedy will manage, mentor, and grow the current sales force to increase Henricksen’s market share in the New York metropolitan area.

BKV Group announced Nick Ramirez has joined the firm as director of business development in the company’s Chicago practice site. In this role, he will lead the firm’s business cultivation and growth strategies in Chicago, the surrounding region, and the broader Midwest, working across hospitality, office, multifamily, and other sectors.

PPDS, the provider of Philips digital signage and more, announced the appointment of Valeriia Polovkava as its new dedicated international project manager for tailored installations in hospitality, corporate, and retail.