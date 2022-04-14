STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 9, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 3-9, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 66.4 percent (down 4.7 percent)

ADR: $150.45 (up 10.6 percent)

RevPAR: $99.93 (up 5.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 6.2 percent to 84.0 percent).

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 29.5 percent to 51.4 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 49.6 percent to $328.35).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 51.9 percent to $121.19) and Minneapolis (down 44.8 percent to $60.25).