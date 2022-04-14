This Week’s Comings & Goings

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced that Kurt Alexander has been appointed president of the company, replacing Peter Strebel, who will now take on the role of chairman for Omni Hotels & Resorts.

First Hospitality has announced the promotion of the following executives: Jenna Fishel to senior vice president of revenue generation, Emily Dailey to vice president of marketing, Mike Kuzmar to vice president of analytics, Mirela Longoni to vice president of revenue strategies, Anthony Leitz and Nick Johnson to vice president of operations, and Jared Heglin to regional vice president of operations.

Marcus & Millichap announced Adam Sklaver and Phil Kates joined the firm as senior vice presidents, specializing in property auction services. Sklaver and Kates will be responsible for commercial real estate auction sales and securing prices for sellers in an accelerated timeframe. Sklaver and Kates most recently ran CBRE’s auction team.

Nomadix Inc. announced the appointment of Micahel Gray as global vice president of strategic partnerships focused on building relationships and programs with hospitality brands, management companies, and ownership groups. In previous roles, Gray led hospitality technology for multiple companies.

Virgin Hotels welcomes Jason Doebrich as vice president of technology. Doebrich, who is based in Miami, will be responsible for the brand’s continued growth in the technology space. Doebrich brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in information technology services.

Makeready has announced two new executive team members at The Ryder Hotel. Irvin Dinkel has been named the hotel’s new general manager and Codie Blue has been named director of sales. Dinkel was previously director of operations for The Alida, and Blue worked in multiple positions for Noelle.

Ashely Stokes has been appointed director of group sales and events at Miraval Berkshires. In this role, Stokes will lead the Miraval Berkshires sales and events team to achieve group sales and goals and develop prospecting campaigns while delivering service to guests through group retreats and events.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has appointed John Cerovac as its executive chef, where he will oversee the property’s food and beverage offerings including its restaurant, lobby bar, café, banquets, catering, snack bar, and golf club.

Alexander Diestra brings over 18 years of experience to his new role as executive chef at King Tide Fish & Shell and expertise in blending flavors stemming from a variety of countries. Most recently, he served as executive chef for Andina.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Nicolas Lebas as executive chef. Lebas, who has more than two decades of fine dining restaurant experience, will continue to elevate the property’s Goldener Hirsch Restaurant.

Hotel Haya announced onsite restaurant Flor Fina is welcoming two key additions to its team including executive chef Nathan Hardin and director of food and beverage Jeff Carlson. Hardin was previously executive chef at Steelbach by Armature Works, and Carlson has previous experience as a director of food and beverage.

Fairmont Dallas welcomed two members to its staff: Edward Searle has been appointed director of food and beverage and George Sous has been appointed director of rooms. Searle will oversee food and beverage operations, and Souse will oversee all functions of the rooms division.

Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif., named Seamus Mullen culinary director of the property. Through Mullen’s partnership with Rosewood Sand Hill, Mullen will oversee the creative aspects of the culinary program across the hotel’s three outlets and in-room dining, from menu development to new food and beverage experiences.

Hilton Aventura Miami has been recent leadership changes, including German Villa to director of sales and marketing and Marcos Flores to executive chef. Villa will be responsible for overseeing sales and marketing developing strategies, and Flores will oversee all food and beverage execution and operation at the hotel’s venues.

Breakthru Beverage Group announced it has named Erin Engels to the role of vice president of strategy and corporate development. Engels will manage the development and continuous evolution of Breakthry’s strategy with initiatives to support innovation and growth and provide partners with data insights.

Visit Greater Palm Springs announced the hiring of Carolina Viazcan as vice president of sales. Viazcan brings more than 20 years of tourism sales experience to the role. Most recently, Viazcan was director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Esmerelda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.

Visual Matrix announced that it has named Lauren Crocket as director of client experience, with a focus on its newly acquired Mobile Operating Platform for staff operations automation. Crocket brings close to 10 years of management experience, most recently with La Quinta by Wyndham in Chicago.