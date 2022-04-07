HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Reflecting continued seasonal slowing in spring break travel, U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through April 2, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 27-April 2, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 64.1 percent (down 6.4 percent)

ADR: $145.74 (up 11.7 percent)

RevPAR: $93.48 (up 4.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 0.2 percent to 79.9 percent).

Minneapolis experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 23.9 percent to 51.3 percent).

Lifted by the NCAA Men’s Final Four, New Orleans posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 43.1 percent to $237.69).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Minneapolis (down 40.6 percent to $63.07) and San Francisco/San Mateo (down 37.1 percent to $106.88).