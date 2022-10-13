HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week but produced mixed comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through October 8, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 2-8, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 68.2 percent (down 3.5 percent)

ADR: $153.79 (up 16.9 percent)

RevPAR: $104.83 (up 12.8 percent)

While weekday performance showed an expected decline due to Yom Kippur, school breaks and the extended holiday weekend helped lift levels on Friday and Saturday. Performance levels in Florida were also lifted by post-Hurricane Ian demand. Further analysis will be available in STR’s Market Recovery Monitor.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.9 percent to 73.6 percent).

San Diego reported the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 39.3 percent to $216.93).

San Francisco was the only market to post an ADR drop (down 17.7 percent to $227.56).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 32.5 percent to $162.40) and Minneapolis (down 14.5 percent to $84.46).