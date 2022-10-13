Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino Announces Convention Center Renovation

LAS VEGAS—Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino unveiled details about the $100 million remodel of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center. Reflecting the evolving needs and preferences of meetings, technology upgrades, digital signage, and a new design complementing Mandalay Bay’s ambiance are part of the remodel.

“With Mandalay Bay home to many of the city’s top events and trade shows year after year, we recognized the need to upgrade the space to reflect modern-day needs and create a timeless design complemented by our premier service experience,” said Ernest Stovall, vice president of sales for Mandalay Bay. “We listened to feedback from meeting planners over recent years and are confident this refreshed and upgraded space will exceed their needs and expectations in every way.”

Technology Enhancements

Understanding the demand for consistent communication, Mandalay Bay recently installed new Cat6A Ethernet cabling throughout its convention center as part of the overall transformation. Planners will now have new ways to communicate with attendees through 11 digital walls designed for brand placements, sponsorship opportunities, and event messaging throughout the day. Attendees will appreciate the addition of 20 double-sided display units, enabling them to find their meeting rooms and events.

Advertisement

Additional technology enhancements will include RFID locks on all meeting room doors as an added convenience for meeting planners and the installation of over 200 motion detection cameras throughout all spaces.

Redesigned Space

As attendees enter the remodeled convention space, they will experience an environment complementing Mandalay Bay’s brand. Envisioned by MGM Resorts International Design Group, in collaboration with Las Vegas-based Dezmotif Studios, the space will reflect contemporary design elements and consider practical enhancements such as brighter lighting, signage, and seating nooks.

In addition to the remodel of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms, and ballrooms, Mandalay Bay’s one million square feet of exhibit space also was recently refreshed with new paint, covered pillars, and relocated strobe lights.

Art

As part of MGM Resorts’ commitment to providing a platform for diverse and underrepresented artists, the remodeled convention space will have works by Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson, among others.

Mandalay Bay Convention Center will remain open and operational throughout the remodel, with upgrades executed in phases. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

In addition to the convention center, Mandalay Bay continues to upgrade and add amenities and experiences throughout the resort including the upcoming remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas set to take place next year, the addition of Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in summer 2023, and the redesign of STRIPSTEAK scheduled to debut in early 2023.