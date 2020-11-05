HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy was the lowest for any week since late June, according to the latest STR data for the week of October 25-31, 2020.

Compared to the week of October 27 through November 2, 2019, occupancy fell 29 percent year-over-year to 44.4 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 27.4 percent to $91.56, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 48.4 percent to $40.70.

With rising COVID-19 case numbers and less leisure travel, the United States saw a second consecutive week with fewer hotel guests. During October 25-31, room demand fell 1.3 million from the prior week, leading to the country’s lowest occupancy level (44.4 percent) since the week of June 14-20.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Oct. 25-31, 2020 vs. Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2019 Occupancy: 44.4% (-29.0%)

ADR: $91.56 (-27.4%)

RevPAR: $40.70 (-48.4%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (41 percent) but higher ADR ($96.91) than all other markets for the week of October 25-31, 2020. Only two of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Atlanta, Georgia (53 percent), and New Orleans, Louisiana (52.9 percent).

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, dropped below the 50 percent occupancy level for the first week since May 31 through June 6, 2020.

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (23.8 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (30.7 percent).

