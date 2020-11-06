Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, a Kessler Collection property in Charlotte, N.C., opened its doors this summer. The luxury property’s look and feel drew inspiration from the diverse artwork, music, and architecture of Argentina. The 254 guestrooms, which include 32 suites, have a bohemian flair accented by custom furniture, carpets, and drapes that fit with the Argentinian aesthetic.

The rich tones flow from the guestrooms to the corridors, which have South American artwork curated by Richard Kessler to give the property an authentic element. Mico, an open-kitchen culinary concept with a gold and blue color palette, combines South American and Mediterranean flavors on a wood-fire grill with locally-sourced ingredients and spices. Indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge Buho has royal tones like black, gold, and purple. Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte’s ballroom, which was designed after the Paz Palace Mansion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has more than 16,000 square feet for hosting weddings, corporate events, and other large gatherings. The property also has 4,400 square feet of outdoor event space, including its Queen Terrance and Bohemian Garden.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte is in close proximity to cultural attractions like museums, historical sites, and sporting venues, including Bank of America Stadium.

Advertisement

1 of 3

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE