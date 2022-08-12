STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Follows Seasonal Patterns, Falls Slightly

august 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Following seasonal patterns, U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through August 6, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 31-August 6, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week 
Occupancy: 69.9 percent (down 5.7 percent)
ADR: $154.48 (up 15.1 percent)
RevPAR: $108.04 (up 8.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.1 percent to 75.9 percent).

Oahu Island (84.6 percent), Seattle (84.8 percent), and San Diego (83.8 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

San Diego posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 32.0 percent to $244.86).

The steepest RevPAR deficit was in San Francisco (down 27.6 percent to $166.80).

