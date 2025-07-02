SAN DIEGO, California—RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) announced a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders to enhance how hotels, hostels, and vacation rentals optimize their distribution strategies using AI-powered capabilities.

By integrating RateGain’s UNO Channel Manager with Cloudbeds’ property management system (PMS), hoteliers can manage rates, inventory, content, and reservations across 400+ distribution channels. Leveraging AI and automation, UNO Channel Manager helps reduce manual work, eliminate overbookings, and ensure real-time updates.

Cloudbeds’ PMS empowers hoteliers to save costs, optimize their staff and guest journey, and increase their property’s profitability. With causal and multi-modal AI at its core, the company’s smart hospitality engine, Cloudbeds Intelligence, unifies departments to deliver decision-making intelligence for revenue managers, marketers, GMs, and operations staff.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify hotel distribution through intelligent and integrated technology,” said Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director, RateGain. “Together with Cloudbeds, we are not only unifying technology to enhance operational efficiency for hoteliers but also enabling them to unlock new revenue opportunities and enter untapped markets globally.”

“Partnering with RateGain empowers our customers with a competitive edge, enabling them to automate critical tasks and maximize their revenue potential,” added Adam Harris, chief executive officer of Cloudbeds. “This strategic integration makes it easier than ever for properties to manage distribution with precision and efficiency, ensuring they can focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”