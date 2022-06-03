STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dips From Previous Week

Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dips From Previous Week
By LODGING Staff
May 2022 Calendar

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 28, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 22-28, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 66.5 percent (up 3.2 percent)
ADR: $151.73 (up 22.2 percent)
RevPAR: $100.97 (up 26.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix saw the highest performance increases over 2019: occupancy (up 19.6 percent to 69.9 percent), ADR (up 50.8 percent to $149.06), and RevPAR (up 80.4 percent to $104.14).

San Francisco experienced the only double-digit occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 13.7 percent to 69.3 percent). The market also reported the only RevPAR decline over 2019 (down 16.5 percent to $141.21).

LODGING Staff

