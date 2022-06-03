STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Dips From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance dipped slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 28, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 22-28, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 66.5 percent (up 3.2 percent)

ADR: $151.73 (up 22.2 percent)

RevPAR: $100.97 (up 26.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix saw the highest performance increases over 2019: occupancy (up 19.6 percent to 69.9 percent), ADR (up 50.8 percent to $149.06), and RevPAR (up 80.4 percent to $104.14).

San Francisco experienced the only double-digit occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 13.7 percent to 69.3 percent). The market also reported the only RevPAR decline over 2019 (down 16.5 percent to $141.21).