Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Signs Agreements for a Phoenix Property

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, with Thunderbird Legacy Development, announced the signing of definitive agreements for the development and management of a new Fairmont Hotel and Residences in downtown Phoenix. Scheduled to open in early 2025, Fairmont Phoenix will offer a hotel and residential experience in the downtown market and will join a portfolio of luxury hotels in North America, including brand flagships such as Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego; The Plaza, a Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York City; and the recently reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, among others.

“We are excited to announce the signing of Fairmont Phoenix, bringing the renowned Fairmont brand to the heart of downtown Phoenix, an epicenter for innovation and growth” commented Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North and Central America. “This prominent development further positions Accor as a leader in the luxury hotel and branded residences segment as we continue our expansion throughout key North American markets. Fairmont Phoenix will be a prominent addition to the region’s growing luxury portfolio and will provide a unique offering unlike anything in Phoenix.”

Fairmont Phoenix will be located in downtown Phoenix at the southern end of the Central Business District, a short walk from the Phoenix Convention Center, the sports and entertainment district, and the Warehouse District. The 25-story property will feature 225 guestrooms, including 34 suites, and 151 Fairmont branded residences. The guestrooms will represent the downtown Phoenix market with views of downtown, the South Mountains, Tempe, and Camelback Mountain.

Fairmont Phoenix will be host to a cuisine and beverage program appealing to locals, owners, and in-house guests across four bars and restaurants, including a full-service restaurant, a lobby bar, a rooftop pool and specialty bar, and a gourmet café. Additional property features will include over 23,000 square feet of meeting space; a spa and wellness center inclusive of five treatment rooms and a health club; a rooftop pool and terrace; the brand’s signature Fairmont Gold “hotel within a hotel” experience, which includes private check-in and an 18,000 square foot lounge; a business center; and retail space.

The residential element will include a collection of one-to-three-bedroom residences plus a collection of penthouses, occupying floors 14 to 25 of the building. Homeowners will have access to their own amenities including an owner’s lounge, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, dedicated parking, a private entrance, and more. The residences will represent the first branded-residential condominiums in the central Phoenix market. Polaris Pacific is spearheading residential sales and marketing.

Thunderbird Legacy Development will serve as the developer and general partner, bringing four principals with various professional backgrounds, including banking, airport F&B concessions, and construction. Thunderbird has selected global design firm Gensler as the appointed architect, with Project Management Advisors overseeing the management of the project. All design firms are working in close collaboration with Accor’s Luxury Design & Technical Services team.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to create a unique and iconic mixed-use development project that will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and residential living in downtown Phoenix,” said Dwight Alexander, managing partner of Thunderbird Legacy Development. “Fairmont is one of the most distinguished names in the hospitality world, so it was a natural fit to work together to create a vision of excellence that will further enhance Phoenix’s reputation as a center for innovation, collaboration, and education.”

Thunderbird Legacy Development will co-own the project with the Arizona Opportunities Industrialization Center (Arizona OIC), a non-profit organization providing a network of employment training and workforce development programs in Phoenix.

“The downtown Phoenix community is a thriving hub filled with opportunities for new businesses,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “I’m particularly excited about the influx of new jobs that Fairmont Phoenix will bring to the area. It’s a great way to add beauty and economic prosperity to the city.”

The Fairmont brand has more than 80 locations around the globe and more under development. Most recently in North America, the Fairmont Century Plaza made its official debut in September 2021. Other properties will join the Fairmont brand portfolio, including Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences in 2023, Fairmont Orlando, and Fairmont Costa Canuva on Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit in 2025, among others.

Fairmont is part of Accor. Additional luxury brands in the Accor portfolio include Raffles, Orient Express, Sofitel, and many more. Upon its opening, Fairmont Phoenix will join ALL—Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program.