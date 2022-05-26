STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Improves From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance improved from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through May 21, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 15-21, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 68.6 percent (down 3.5 percent)

ADR: $151.75 (up 13.4 percent)

RevPAR: $104.06 (up 9.5 percent)

The weekly RevPAR level was the highest in the United States since mid-July 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 4.7 percent to 77.5 percent).

Of note, New York City saw the highest occupancy level for the week (89.4 percent), which was helped by both the New York University and Columbia University commencement ceremonies.

Philadelphia experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 13.2 percent to 69.8 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR gain over 2019 (up 42.4 percent to $250.75).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco (down 16.2 percent to $185.38) and Philadelphia (down 12.6 percent to $113.97).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets saw their highest weekly occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR levels of the pandemic era.