HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance decreased slightly from the previous week but showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through October 22, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance October 16-22, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 69.9 percent (down 0.5 percent)

ADR: $157.43 (up 16.7 percent)

RevPAR: $110.11 (up 16.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest increases over 2019 in occupancy (up 7.4 percent to 75.9 percent) and RevPAR (up 39.2 percent to $117.28). Tampa has been one of the markets in Florida that have seen a performance lift associated with post-Hurricane Ian demand.

Miami posted the highest ADR increase over 2019 (up 32.8 percent to $221.59).

San Francisco was the only market to post an ADR decline (down 8.5 percent to $234.06).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 22.0 percent to $175.30) and Minneapolis (down 13.7 percent to $79.33).