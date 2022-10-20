HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and produced mixed comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through October 15, 2022.

October 9-15, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 70.3 percent (down 2.7 percent)

ADR: $157.52 (up 15.8 percent)

RevPAR: $110.78 (up 12.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest increases over 2019 in each of the key performance metrics: occupancy (up 17.1 percent to 80.6 percent), ADR (up 34.6 percent to $159.80), and RevPAR (up 57.7 percent to $128.85). Tampa has been one of the markets in Florida that have seen a performance lift associated with post-Hurricane Ian demand.

San Francisco was the only market to post an ADR decline (down 11.9 percent to $237.17).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 28.3 percent to $170.49) and Minneapolis (down 7.9 percent to $80.19).