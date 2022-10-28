NEW YORK—For the seventh year, the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and the Family Travel Association (FTA) have collaborated on research regarding emerging trends in family travel. The recently published 2022 US Family Travel Survey focuses on the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic uncertainty affect family travel behaviors.

According to the survey, 85 percent of parents are very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months, and travel intent in 2022 is higher than in 2019. There is strong demand for travel in larger family groups. While 57 percent of respondents feel that the pandemic is mostly contained and are comfortable traveling, 43 percent remain cautious when making travel decisions. In many ways, the influence of the pandemic is receding: international vacations are more popular this year, city vacations are on the rebound, and more families are now looking to stay in hotels (pausing the continuous rise of vacation rentals of the past several years).

Inflation and the rise of gas prices, as well as the hike in interest rates, will likely influence travel behavior in the coming year: families particularly indicate they will look for lower prices on lodgings. One trend that remains strong: Interest in travel advisors for trip planning.

The 2022 US Family Travel Survey represents responses from more than 1,000 parents in June and July 2022 and was conducted by the FTA and the NYU SPS Tisch Center of Hospitality, in collaboration with the Shubert Organization and Telecharge. This year’s sample included a larger percentage of respondents in higher income brackets with more advanced educational backgrounds than in prior editions.

“This year’s survey shows that while the pandemic impacts family travel less than last year, the last two years have also led to changes that are likely to last,” said Lynn Minnaert, PhD, former clinical associate professor at the Tisch Center. “Families are excited to get back out there, but peace of mind and value for money are key priorities when they make travel decisions.”

“With the global COVID pandemic now mostly behind us in 2022, we have seen that family and multigenerational travel has been an important force in the tourism industry’s recovery,” said Rainer Jenss, FTA founder. “This speaks volumes to the priority families are now placing on spending time together and traveling. Now is the time to double down on family travel.”

