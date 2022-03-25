HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance than the month prior, along with better-indexed comparisons with 2019, according to February 2022 data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 2022 Percentage change from February 2019: Occupancy: 56.9 percent (down 8.2 percent)

ADR: $137.39 (up 6.8 percent)

RevPAR: $78.24 (down 1.9 percent)

On a nominal basis, the country’s ADR level was the highest for any month since August 2021. When adjusted for inflation, the February ADR level was roughly 5 percent below the 2019 comparable.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami experienced the highest occupancy level (81.6 percent), which was still down 3.0 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark.

Of note, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.0 percent to 52.1 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Minneapolis (41.7 percent) and Chicago (43.8 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo reported the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 40.5 percent).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.