IHG Hotels & Resorts Shares 2022 Development Growth in the Americas

With the 2022 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference underway in Atlanta, Georgia—home to IHG’s Americas headquarters—the company released an update on its recent development momentum and growth in the Americas region and beyond.
Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, said, “IHG is investing in a portfolio that offers guests exceptional quality and experiences and strong owner returns. We continue to see great confidence in our established brands and reached new growth milestones for our newest brands: avid hotels, Atwell Suites, and voco hotels. As travel returns, together with our owners, we are confident about future growth opportunities and the trust our guests feel for our 17 new and iconic brands—from essentials and suites to luxury and lifestyle.”
Key milestones and momentum include:
- Holiday Inn Express: IHG’s growth engine surpassed 3,000 hotels with 645 more in the pipeline; 2022 openings include a key downtown Washington D.C. destination.
- Holiday Inn: 2022 will see investment in exciting renovations featuring next-generation brand designs such as Portland, Oregon; key openings include a South Padre Island, Texas, resort and a dual-branded property in Chicago.
- avid hotels: IHG’s fast-growing brand now has over 50 properties open, with more openings to come in 2022 including in Chicago and a debut in Canada; 105 hotels are under construction/in progress.
- Atwell Suites: IHG’s all-suites brand will open its first two properties this spring—the first in Miami’s vibrant Brickell neighborhood and the second in Denver, and has more than 20 in the pipeline.
- Candlewood Suites: Lower cost-to-build prototype designs are open or committed across over 170 properties; 93 hotels in the pipeline, including two openings in metro Atlanta in 2022.
- Staybridge Suites: Over 34,000 open rooms, with openings last year in Nashville, Tennessee, and Dubai; 156 hotels in pipeline, including Long Island City, New York.
- voco Hotels & Resorts: The fastest growing global brand in IHG history; strong U.S. pipeline inclusive of Chicago; Olympia, Washington; Sarasota, Florida; and a third property in New York City; 31 open hotels with 38 in pipeline, including Venice, Sydney, and Edinburgh.
- Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts: Newly opened properties in the United States including Kearney, Nebraska, and Norcross, Georgia; 96 in the pipeline, and stunning new properties open in Phu Quoc, Vietnam; Cairo, Egypt; Budapest, Hungary.
- EVEN Hotels: Nearly 3,000 open rooms and 30 hotels in the pipeline; for the wellness-minded traveler, a Belgrade, Montana, property is expected to open in 2022 near Yellowstone National Park.
- Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas: In active discussions for U.S. destinations such as California wine country, the Rocky Mountains, and neighboring National Parks; 21 open hotels and 33 in the pipeline, with openings slated in Brazil and Ibiza.
- InterContinental Hotels: Twenty-three signings globally in 2021, including InterContinental Grenada Resort, San Antonio, and a first in the Pacific Northwest with Seattle/Bellevue; 10 properties expected to debut in 2022 including a Rome opening.
- Vignette Collection: Six hotels signed since August 2021 launch, including the first opening in Brisbane, Australia, and upcoming pipeline including the Grand Hotel in Vienna and the finest golf resort in the Algarve, Portugal; active discussions globally including within the United States and Americas.
- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants: Continuing growth around the world with properties in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia; Roatán; and Mexico City; recent signings include Raleigh, North Carolina, and Roswell, Georgia
- Hotel Indigo: Twenty-four openings expected in 2022, including three neighborhood-inspired boutique hotels in New York City; the brand is on track to double its estate over three-five years.