STR: January 2022 Reports Lower Performance Than January 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance to open the year than in 2019, according to January 2022 data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 2022

Percentage change from January 2019

Occupancy: 47.8 percent (down 12.6 percent)
ADR: $123.51 (down 0.3 percent)
RevPAR: $58.98 (down 12.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami experienced the highest occupancy level (68.2 percent), which was still down 12.9 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Chicago (35.4 percent) and Minneapolis (36.1 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo reported the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 46.3 percent).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

