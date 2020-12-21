HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In November 2020, the U.S. hotel industry showed lower performance from the month prior, according to newly released data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 2020 vs. November 2019 Occupancy: 40.3% (-34.5%)

ADR: $90.92 (-27.7%)

RevPAR: $36.67 (-52.6%)

Compared to November 2019, occupancy in November 2020 fell 34.5 percent year over year to a level of 40.3 percent—down from 48.3 percent in October. Average daily rate (ADR) dropped 27.7 percent year over year to $90.92—down from $97.61 the previous month. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 52.6 percent year over year to $36.67—down from $47.13 in October.

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets. Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island, Hawaii, reported the lowest November 2020 occupancy level (22.6 percent), which represented a 72.4 percent decline in year-over-year comparisons. However, the market showed the highest ADR ($167.49), which was down 26.7 percent from the same time last year. In addition to Oahu Island, eight other markets posted ADR above $100.

Phoenix, Arizona, reported the highest occupancy level (49.6 percent)—down 31.3 percent year over year. The next highest occupancy levels were seen in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (48.8 percent), and Atlanta, Georgia (46.5 percent).

