Hard Rock Debuts New REVERB Brand in Downtown Atlanta

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock Hotels recently announced the official launch of REVERB by Hard Rock, a new hotel concept designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation, and inspiration among music fans, locals, and travelers alike. With a prime location adjacent to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, REVERB Downtown Atlanta marks the first REVERB opening, with additional properties slated to open in major U.S. cities in the next two years.

In partnership with industry leaders across the hospitality, technology, and sustainability space, the REVERB brand has a modern, urban design with all of the necessary amenities for guests to channel their creativity while enjoying the comforts of traveling and getting to know a new city—from enhanced common spaces designed to encourage collaboration, to specialty food and drink offerings and smart rooms that allow guests to customize their room experience. In an effort to curate experiences outside the hotel and engrain guests into the local communities, REVERB has introduced City Guides that are unique to each locale and curated by local musicians who know their city best.

“Our guiding principle when ideating around REVERB was fostering social connections and providing a multitude of spaces for our diverse range of guests to express themselves and their passions for creativity and exploration,” said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. “Through our extensive research, we understand the modern traveler is hungry for opportunities to connect with new people and encounter a melting pot of cultures and experiences. To meet those aspirations, we crafted a unique hotel brand that is the ultimate sanctuary for the dynamic needs of today’s travelers, but also has a clear Hard Rock feel to it through music.”

The 11-floor Atlanta property has 195 rooms, workspaces, common areas, and views of the city’s skyline and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from its RT60 Rooftop Bar. REVERB Downtown Atlanta will showcase many signature features, designed in partnership with Gensler, which guests can expect across all forthcoming REVERB properties. Ties to the local communities are weaved throughout each individual property, paying tribute to the talent and music fans who make each city unique. Key features at each REVERB by Hard Rock property that opens nationwide will include the following.

City Guides to help travelers get a true taste of the local scene. Hard Rock went directly to city experts to curate drink, dining, and entertainment guides. Kicking off at REVERB Downtown Atlanta with the city’s resident seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician Big Boi and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and Atlanta native CeeLo Green, as well as Larkin Poe and Microwave, guests will be the first to experience REVERB’s proprietary City Guide featuring these artists’ favorite locations throughout the city. To hear City Guide recommendations, guests are encouraged to use in-room Amazon Alexa features to ask for local hot spots from hometown music stars. As REVERB properties continue to launch in cities nationwide, Hard Rock plans to work with local artists to curate City Guides.

Public spaces will include an open, spacious floor plan that encourages conversations, collaboration, and creativity. Centrally located in the lobby, Constant Grind Coffee & Bar is a café by day serving Lavazza coffee, and a bar serving a curated selection of wines, local craft beers, and spirits by night. The kitchen offers hot food from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m., as well as salads, sandwiches, and wraps from the Grab n Go 24/7. The lobby is a place where locals and guests can come together to relax, join friends, grab a cocktail, or watch an acoustic performance. As an added layer to the lounge, REVERB Downtown Atlanta grants guests full access to REVERB Radio—Hard Rock’s take on the classic boardroom designed to resemble a radio station that is available for meetings, recording podcasts, or as a home to a satellite radio station—plus co-working spaces and private sanctuaries, such as Sound Booths, soundproof rooms equipped with a Fender guitar for personal jam sessions or a quiet space for private calls. A designated performance area will host live music multiple times a week to shine a light on local talent, and the RT60 rooftop lounge is also available for guests.

Rooms in each REVERB hotel come in a mix of king, double queen, and Roadie Bunk Rooms, all of which include fan-inspired artwork and workspaces. The Roadie Bunk Room comes complete with three sets of queen bunks beds, two private baths, a karaoke machine, and oversized smart televisions. As part of the Hard Rock family of hotels, REVERB properties will also offer a Body Rock Fitness Center, complete with Technogym equipment, resistance bands, and free weights.

Technology in each guestroom includes an Alexa customized to access the REVERB City Guides, mood lighting, playlists, entertainment options, and smart room controls, allowing guests to ask for fresh towels, hotel information, and see what is happening in the city. Guests can also take advantage of three ways to check-in upon arrival, including a self-service kiosk, personal mobile devices, or with REVERB’s Crew at the front desk.

Sustainability measures include Dasani PureFill dispensers that allow guests to mix and match preferred water flavorings or fill up their complimentary biodegradable water bottle, which are included in each room, with purified water, both still and sparkling. Implemented in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, the Dasani PureFill dispensers are a first-of-its-kind offering within the hotel industry that is currently exclusive to REVERB. Each room is equipped with premium bath product dispensers to avoid single-use shampoos, conditioners, and lotions; low-flow fixtures to reduce water usage; and smart room controls for air conditioning and lighting to conserve energy by automatically turning off when leaving the room.

