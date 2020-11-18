HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In October 2020, the U.S. hotel industry showed slightly lower performance from the month prior, according to data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 2020 vs. October 2019 Occupancy: 48.3% (-30.1%)

ADR: $97.61 (-26.8%)

RevPAR: $47.13 (-48.8%)

Compared to October 2019, occupancy fell 30.1 percent to 48.3 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 26.8 percent to $97.61, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 48.8 percent to $47.13.

Occupancy remained flat from the previous month, while ADR and RevPAR levels came in lower than September. More recently, November weekly data showed that occupancy reached its lowest level since the week of June 14-20.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island, Hawaii, reported the lowest October occupancy level (22 percent), which represented a 73.5 percent decline in year-over-year comparisons. However, the market showed the highest ADR ($157.71) in October 2020, according to STR, down 30.9 percent year over year. In addition to Oahu Island, 10 other markets posted ADR above $100.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, reported the highest occupancy level in October 2020 (53.2 percent), which was down 16.7 percent year over year. The next highest occupancy levels were in Phoenix, Arizona (51.9 percent), and Atlanta, Georgia (51.4 percent).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.

