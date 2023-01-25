STR: RevPAR Recovered in Most Regions During 2022

LONDON—Among the global regions, Asia saw the only decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) from 2019, according to 2022 data from STR.

“While most global regions were impacted by omicron in early 2022, top-line performance recovery made big waves in the latter half of the year,” said Robin Rossmann, STR’s managing director. “The industry’s resilience has been underpinned by significant pent-up leisure travel over the summer along with the return of corporate demand, as the nature and length of this business travel has evolved. Unlike previous downturns, room rates have been the key driver of recovery as each of the global regions, excluding Asia, showed an ADR increase over 2019. Though occupancy came in below the pre-pandemic comparables, the metric is anticipated to stabilize throughout 2023. Despite economic headwinds, the industry is operating from a position of strength in the new year.”

U.S. constant currency, 2022 (percentage change from 2019):

Europe

Occupancy: 64.6 percent (down 10.5 percent)

ADR $148.97 (up 18.5 percent)

RevPAR: $96.25 (up 6.1 percent)

Asia

Occupancy: 52.3 percent (down 23.7 percent)

ADR: $84.38 (down 9.9 percent)

RevPAR: $44.16 (down 31.2 percent)

Australia & Oceania

Occupancy: 63.9 percent (down 13.6 percent)

ADR: $162.34 (up 20.8 percent)

RevPAR: $103.74 (up 4.3 percent)

Middle East

Occupancy: 63.6 percent (down 3.3 percent)

ADR: $173.10 (up 22.2 percent)

RevPAR: $110.12 (up 18.2 percent)

Africa

Occupancy: 54.2 percent (down 10.7 percent)

ADR: $140.74 (up 38.3 percent)

RevPAR: $76.29 (up 23.5 percent)

North America

Occupancy: 62.5 percent (down 4.9 percent)

ADR: $148.39 (up 13.9 percent)

RevPAR: $92.77 (up 8.3 percent)

South America