Hotelbeds Announces Collaboration With The Leading Hotels of the World

Hotelbeds collaborated with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), expanding its luxury collection across the group’s more than 400 properties. The preferred vendor agreement gives Hotelbeds’ clients access to a luxury portfolio that offers properties in more than 80 countries around the world. In turn, the agreement opens up Hotelbeds’ 195-country distribution system to LHW’s hotels providing the ability to ensure rate parity across all of its channels.

“This new agreement opens up The Leading Hotels of the World to our vast roster of booking platforms including 64,000 retail travel agents, while also expanding our range of high-end properties,” said Paul Anthony, Hotelbeds’ digital commercialization director. “We have seen increased demand for high-end properties this year and this new alliance will help us to meet this growing sector.”

Hotelbeds has become part of LHW’s Leading Strategic Sourcing (LSS) program, spearheaded by LHW and DayBlink GPO. The initiative offers a group purchasing program for LHW’s portfolio of global independent hotels, which serves members by helping them capture demand; access sales, marketing, and technology solutions; and drive value to hotels in other categories.

“We are excited to be collaborating with one of the largest global hotel inventory distributors to support our hotels’ innovative distribution strategies,” said Phil Koserowski, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Hotelbeds is a valued addition to the Leading Strategic Sourcing program, and a key component to our optimized distribution efforts in 2023 and beyond.”