HEI Hotels & Resorts Portfolio Includes Over 100 U.S. Properties

HEI Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio, which includes select- and focused-service hotels. Following joint-venture acquisitions of three select-service hotels over the past eight months, HEI’s portfolio of managed select-and focused-service hotels has increased to 16 properties across the country, accounting for more than 15 percent of its managed portfolio. This recent announcement is one of many by HEI Hotels & Resorts, which now has a portfolio of 100+ properties across the United States.

“Well-known throughout the industry as the nation’s premier operator of full-service hotels, we have a renewed strategy and focus on the premium select-service segment,” said HEI Hotels & Resorts Partner, Clark Hanrattie. “We have seen rapid success in recent acquisitions enhancing the real estate value for our owners by implementing the same tools that have made us successful for decades in the full-service segment.”