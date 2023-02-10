STR: Overall U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Falls Slightly

U.S. Hotel Performance January 29 through February 4, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019 Occupancy: 55.3 percent (down 7.3 percent)

ADR: $145.35 (up 13.9 percent)

RevPAR: $80.45 (up 5.6 percent)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through February 4, 2023.

While none of the Top 25 Markets saw an occupancy increase over 2019, Las Vegas came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 1.4 percent to 78.2 percent). The market also reported the highest ADR (up 79.5 percent to $221.38) and RevPAR (up 76.9 percent to $173.20) increases over 2019, helped by Design & Construction Week 2023 and the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 33.6 percent to $136.38) and Seattle (down 29.4 percent to $69.47).