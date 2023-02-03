STR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Performance Improves

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of Jan. 22-28, 2023.

U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of Jan. 22-28, 2023, came in at 56.3 percent (0.3 percent below the week’s 2019 comparable), while average daily rate (ADR) reached $142.66 (up 13.4 percent over 2019) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) hit $80.32 (up 13.0 percent over 2019).

Among the Top 25 Markets, Dallas reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 10.3 percent to 69.8 percent). Tampa saw the largest increases in both ADR (up 32.5 percent to $179.72) and RevPAR (up 37.0 percent to $137.70).

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in Atlanta (down 34.5 percent to $91.86) and San Francisco (down 28.2 percent to $115.29).

Advertisement

Due to the pandemic impact, STR is measuring recovery against comparable time periods from 2019. Year-over-year comparisons will once again become standard after Q1.