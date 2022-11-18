STR: Overall U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Improvements

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. hotel performance came in higher than the previous week and showed improved comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data through November 12, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 6-12, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 64.6 percent (up 0.9 percent)

ADR: $148.43 (up 17.1 percent)

RevPAR: $95.89 (up 18.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 14.3 percent to 63.6 percent).

San Diego posted the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 35.2 percent to $202.86).

The steepest RevPAR declines were in San Francisco (down 26.7 percent to $154.46) and Minneapolis (down 16.3 percent to $68.41).