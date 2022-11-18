NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta, the first Sonesta-branded franchise property located in the greater Miami, Florida market.

Brian Quinn, chief development officer of Sonesta, said, “The addition of Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta is part of our plan to expand the Sonesta brand in key airport destinations. Our presence in a gateway city like Miami is important for our lodging development team and builds upon our recent expansion into Latin America and the Caribbean. We believe our pipeline for new franchise openings for 2023 is robust.”

Located one mile from Miami International Airport, Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta has 176 guestrooms, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant, lounge, bar, and an outdoor pool and jacuzzi.

Paulette Padron, vice president of sales and business strategy for OPB Capital Group, which owns the hotel, said, “We are pleased to unveil the newly renovated Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta and appreciate the support of a brand that understands what it means to be a hotel owner. Sonesta’s significant support in opening this franchise location demonstrates their commitment to the success of hotels in the franchise network.”

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the United States with a platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. It has 13 brands with a range of hotel service levels to meet travelers’ needs. Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with options across the upper upscale, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments.