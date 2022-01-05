HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance than October 2021 prior but better-indexed comparisons with 2019, according to November 2021 data from STR.

November 2021 U.S. Hotel Performance Percentage change from November 2019: Occupancy: 57.6 percent (down 6.2 percent)

ADR: $128.50 (up 2.4 percent)

RevPAR: $74.03 (down 3.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (71.2 percent), which was still down 17.9 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark.

None of the Top 25 Markets saw an occupancy increase over November 2019.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Minneapolis (44.0 percent) and St. Louis (50.3 percent).

Oahu Island reported the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 34.9 percent).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.