Remington Hotels Signs Agreements for Two Washington, D.C. Hotels

DALLAS—Remington Hotels has signed agreements to manage Courtyard Washington, DC Dupont Circle and Moxy Washington, DC Downtown, two Marriott properties located in the District of Columbia. Remington Hotels will leverage its market resources and knowledge to oversee the daily operations of both properties.

The Courtyard Washington, DC Dupont Circle opened in December 2021 under Remington Hotels’ operation following a complete renovation. Home to a new lobby geared towards a more flexible stay, the space is designed with leisure and business in mind, featuring spaces found throughout for work, relaxation, and visitation. At the center is The Bistro, a destination for breakfast or drinks and dinner in the evening. Other on-site offerings include a fitness center and pet-friendly amenities among other updated experiences.

Located in the downtown area, Moxy Washington, DC Downtown joins the portfolio as a property that pairs funk-inspired design with amenities. Bar Moxy is a spot for hand-crafted drinks and small plates with an outdoor patio, music, and casual style. With nearby attractions such as the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian, the location is also for guests visiting the city for leisurely sightseeing.

“We look forward to partnering with ownership on this acquisition and continuing to expand our presence in the Washington, DC area,” said Jarrad Evans, chief investment officer at Remington Hotels.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Washington, DC, and establish a strategic partnership with Remington Hotels as we continue to build our portfolio across the country,” said Adam Beer, senior vice president of asset management at Twin Bridges Hospitality.

The addition of these properties represents the third-party management company’s expansion throughout the northeast region of the country.