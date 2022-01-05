INDIANAPOLIS—Hilton announced the opening of its newest hotel, the dual-branded Hampton Inn by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI. Located on the Indianapolis Canal Walk and across from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), the property is a new addition to Indianapolis, Indiana’s lodging offerings. Built on the religious site of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, guests will be welcomed inside the church upon arrival into a hotel designed and built around the existing three-story church that dates to 1869 and was added to the National Register in 1991.

“We’re delighted to open Hampton Inn by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI and offer business and leisure travelers visiting Indianapolis with an innovative and value-driven lodging experience,” said Ashley Ramirez, general manager. “Blending these two category-leading brands and their signature, yet distinct, identities under one roof further propels our commitment to providing quality lodging options to meet a wide variety of styles, travel needs, and desired price points.”

The multi-brand concept provides larger communal areas and amenities than what would be standard at a standalone property, benefiting both business and leisure travelers. The hotel has a mix of offerings—each catering to the needs of their respective guests—such as complimentary breakfast at both brands, 11,000 square feet of event space including an outdoor rooftop patio, and multiple retail offerings including a Starbucks and McAlister’s Deli, scheduled to open in 2022. Homewood Suites guests can also attend a complimentary managers reception on Wednesday evenings. The property has a variety of shared amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, and two outdoor patios with fire pits and a grill.

The seven-story dual-branded Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites, developed and managed by SUN Development & Management Corporation, offers 123 Hampton Inn guestrooms and 108 Homewood rooms and suites, for a total of 231 guestrooms and suites. Situated in the Canal and White River State Park Cultural District, guests have access to IUPUI, the Indiana Convention Center, and Lucas Oil Stadium, multiple hospitals including IU Health University Hospital, Riley Children’s Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, and Eskenazi Hospital, the Indiana Government Center, Indiana Historical Society, Madame Walker Legacy Center, Military Park, White River State Park, the Indianapolis Zoo, and everything downtown Indianapolis has to offer.

Hampton Inn by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands.