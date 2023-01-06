Arbor Lodging Announces New Vertical: ARLO Residential

Chicago-based hotel investment and management company Arbor Lodging announced ARLO Residential, a new vertical. ARLO Residential, a subsidiary of the Arbor Lodging brand, seeks to develop and transform real estate around the country to address housing affordability, with an initial focus on converting properties ranging from hotels and office buildings into affordable living options. In doing so, ARLO Residential aims to transform spaces, support communities, and enhance livelihoods by bringing new life to buildings that are no longer viable and offering aid.

“Being active real estate developers and operators for over 16 years, we believe ARLO Residential is the perfect segue into a new avenue that will help benefit a multitude of markets and residents of those respective cities,” said CEO Vamsi Bonthala. “We have a unique familiarity in this market, particularly hotel products, and we hope using our current network to find significant deals with lenders and investors will give us the opportunity we need to make a positive impact on our communities throughout the country and worldwide. Further, our initial focus on the revitalization of existing buildings allows us to create viable housing communities in highly livable locations with a reduced environmental impact.”

Hotels and office buildings have taken a hit due to the repercussions and ramifications of the ongoing pandemic. Addressing the underutilization of properties and working alongside community leaders and neighborhood partners in multifamily markets, ARLO Residential will adapt and reuse properties to help build up communities with an undersupply of housing due to lack of supply and rental housing becoming more expensive.

To officially kick off this new venture, ARLO Residential has entered the Denver market. Earlier this year, in a joint venture with Bridge Investment Group, an ARLO Residential affiliate acquired the former Radisson Hotel Denver-Aurora. Upon completion of renovation work next year, ARLO Residential will convert the 440-room hotel into an apartment community that will be known as “ARLO at Nine Mile Station” and consist of 331 apartments with a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom, and studio units and amenities that include co-working space, pool, fitness center, community center, package delivery room, parking garage, and more. ARLO at Nine Mile Station will be proximate to the Nine Mile Station RTD light rail station and the redeveloped The Pointe at Nine Mile Station, a mixed-use development that includes a new King Soopers supermarket, additional new retail tenants, and public space, with additional office retail, dining, and housing under development. ARLO at Nine Mile Station will be located near Denver Tech Center, Fitzsimmons/Anshchutz Medical Center, downtown Denver, and Denver International Airport.