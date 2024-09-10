DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge Companies, LLC announced the promotion of Chris Cheney to Senior Vice President of Commercial Services.

Cheney joined the company in 2007 and served as a general manager at multiple assets from Alaska to Colorado before joining the corporate team in 2011 as director of revenue management. In his new role, Cheney will oversee all aspects of the company’s top-line operations, including revenue management, sales and marketing, and digital strategy.

“We are incredibly proud to promote and grow our internal talent at Stonebridge, and Chris’s continued growth within the company is a testament to that commitment,” said Rob Smith, president and CEO, Stonebridge Companies. “Chris’s leadership has been instrumental in our success, with 77 percent of our hotels exceeding or achieving 100 percent market share penetration and an average market share of 109 percent. I’m confident that these impressive results will continue to set us apart in the industry under Chris’s leadership.”

Cheney’s current and past industry service and advocacy includes HSMAI Americas Board, HSMAI Greater Denver Chapter Board, Denver Tourism Improvement District Board, Marriott Revenue Management Advisory Board, Anchorage Commuter Rail Coalition, AHLA Consumer Disclosure Task Force, and numerous Customer Advisory Boards for technology partners. He attended Friends University, majoring in international business and minoring in music.