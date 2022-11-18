STAMFORD, Connecticut—Spectrum Enterprise announced that Preferred Hotels & Resorts has chosen to partner with the company to provide options for technology solutions to its portfolio of hotels in the United States. As an addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program, Spectrum Enterprise will offer member properties a process to modernize their network operations for the guest experience and automate and integrate front and back-office operations.

“This new partnership with Spectrum Enterprise creates a turnkey opportunity for our member hotels and resorts here in the United States to implement multiple technology solutions that are specifically designed for the hospitality industry,” said Michael Osgood, vice president of Alliance Partnerships for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “These include secure and reliable internet access, diverse video entertainment options, and communications solutions—all of which help ensure that they can stay ahead of evolving industry demands.”

Spectrum Enterprise offerings work with digital demands through full management or co-management of solutions from end-to-end, including networking, devices, implementation assistance, employee training, maintenance, guest-facing technology, and updates.

“In a competitive marketplace, it is important for hoteliers to modernize network infrastructures so that they can more easily incorporate new technology advancements that will help them meet and exceed guests’ and employees’ expectations,” said Richard Twilley, group vice president, vertical markets, Spectrum Enterprise. “As a Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner, we’ll support the brand’s U.S. portfolio with a cost-effective and efficient approach that enhances the digital experience for both employees and guests.”

Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties can choose from Spectrum Enterprise solutions, which include internet and networking solutions; entertainment solutions, and voice and communication solutions.