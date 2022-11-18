Beach Terrace Completes Property-Wide Renovation

CARLSBAD, California—Beach Terrace announced the completion of a $5.5 million renovation with property-wide upgrades, including refreshed guestrooms, lobby, and pool and beach experience. Beach Terrace is a family-owned and operated boutique hotel that has been around for over 60 years. The latest upgrades capture the spirit of the North Shore of San Diego, the destination of Carlsbad Village, and the Southern California coastline.

To create a new look for its guestrooms, the 48-room property partnered with Mariana Valero from Amass & G. The guestrooms average 600 square feet in size and have a palate of neutral sand tones mixed with pops of color, textures, plank flooring, furniture, and balconies with some cantilevered over the sand.

The hotel has 12 700-square-foot rooms with king-sized beds. All guestrooms include spa bathrooms with rainfall showers and bath and shower amenities by APOTHIA, while in-room technology offers access to streaming accounts from hotel TVs, Bluetooth connectivity, and WiFi.

Beach Terrace offers customized amenities for guests. The property has a pillow menu with eight different types of pillows and an assortment of coffee systems including illy, Nespresso, Keurig, or Chemex pour-over. Guests can use the hotel’s books for bedside reading. The property includes other amenities like a Beach Valet service that provides umbrellas, beach chairs, towels, boogie boards, and beach toys; a bike loaner service; in-room yoga mats; and a brunch menu with in-room delivery. The heated Shorebreak Pool has updated lounge chair seating, umbrellas, and multiple communal firepits.

“The concept of local and sustainable were on our minds as we envisioned the new Beach Terrace,” said Kent Zittlau, general manager. “Our new experiences focus on being authentically local through art, landscaping, amenities, and our laid-back vibe in a quaint village neighborhood. Since first opening in 1960s, our little beachfront hotel continues to evolve without losing its original charm along the way. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Located near Carlsbad Village, Beach Terrace is within walking distance of shopping, activities, and dining, including Jeune et Jolie restaurant. Additional nearby attractions include the LEGOLAND theme park and SEA LIFE Aquarium, the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, South Oceanside, the New Village Arts professional theatre, and the Carlsbad Village Train Station.