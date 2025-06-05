COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced a partnership with Bridge, a digital financing platform built to simplify, accelerate, and increase access to capital for hotel owners and developers. Through this partnership, Red Roof owners and operators can submit a loan request in as little as 10 minutes and tap into Bridge’s network of more than 150 accredited lenders. The Bridge platform packages each opportunity with necessary data and side-by-side loan comparisons to help expedite the decision-making process. Since 2024, Bridge has successfully facilitated over $250 million in hospitality financing for independent developers and global hospitality brands.

“It’s the American dream to start a franchise business, become an entrepreneur, or purchase a plot of land,” said Zack Gharib, president of Red Roof. “Lending is a challenge in today’s economic landscape, and our partnership with Bridge will ease the process for our current and potential owners, making the American dream more attainable.”

Bridge’s proprietary marketplace connects borrowers directly with a diverse network of lenders, from regional banks to nonbank lenders, matching each loan to the right capital source and offering transparency every step of the way.

“We’re in the tightening phase of the capital cycle – where liquidity is constrained, underwriting is cautious, and many traditional lenders are moving to the sidelines,” said Tara C. Henderson, chief financial officer of Red Roof. “But our franchisees are still building, buying, and reinvesting – and they need access to capital that’s as resilient as they are. This partnership with Bridge is about replacing friction with velocity. It’s about options, transparency and the ability to match each project to the right lending solution in real time.””

Red Roof recently announced a new 80-room Red Roof prototype and a brand-wide focus on consistency, innovation, and cost-efficient construction. Through the Bridge partnership, Red Roof gives owners rapid, competitively priced access to the capital required to renovate existing assets and develop new properties.

“Red Roof is growing at an incredible trajectory while still elevating the experience for value-conscious travelers,” said Rohit Mathur, chief executive officer of Bridge. “Our marketplace of 150+ qualified lenders will give their owners access to loan opportunities typically reserved for the largest hospitality players, enabling even further expansion.”