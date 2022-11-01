Preferred Hotels & Resorts Partners With Curacity

NEW YORK — Curacity announced a new partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Preferred Hotels & Resorts offers Curacity’s data-analysis technology and creator booking platform to its U.S.-based properties, providing member properties with access to revenue-driving and content-creation tools.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Preferred Hotels & Resorts to offer their member hotels access to our platform and the exciting booking opportunities available through the creators we work with,” said Claire Hathaway, chief sales officer of Curacity. “We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and work to effectively utilize our proprietary data-analysis capabilities to drive stays and provide the direct measured impact creator content has on revenue.”

Curacity works with more than 25 Preferred Hotels & Resorts properties that have already used Curacity’s proprietary technologies. Preferred Hotels & Resorts has a network of luxury properties in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico, which align with the hotels Curacity currently has on the platform.

“We are excited to be working with Curacity. This partnership provides our independent properties with the opportunity to put the platform in their tool kit—not only to fill rooms but to boost revenue,” said Michael Osgood, vice president, quality assurance—alliance partnerships at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “The hotels in our portfolio that currently utilize Curacity are impressed by the ROI, so we anticipate that more of our hotels will be eager to utilize their innovative platform.”

Advertisement

Curacity’s platform is on track for growth in 2022, with the addition of over 50 new hotels and 20,000 social media creators this past year. As with every Curacity partner, the collaboration with Preferred Hotels & Resorts solidifies the company’s commitment to supporting hotels around the world. Curacity leverages its proprietary data analysis to allow hotels to tap into creators to drive direct bookings of unused inventory, creating an incremental revenue stream as well as an opportunity for hotels to leverage creator content across their own marketing channels.