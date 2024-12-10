MIAMI, Florida—Sonesta Miami Airport recently celebrated the completion of a five-month-long, multi-million-dollar renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts brand executives, hotel partners and members of the community. The extensive property makeover, which began in June 2024, was led by the design team at Dileonardi and the general contractor, HITT and showcases a chic, design infused with authentic Miami elements bringing the essence of The Magic City to travelers from around the world.

Guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were treated to an exclusive preview of the hotel’s new amenities, enjoyed local Miami favorite dishes with a twist from Tailwinds – like Mini Cuban Sandwiches, Cheese and Guava Burgers, Fried Yuca Sticks with Cilantro Sauce, and Chocolate Mousse Shots with Whipped Cream as well as the event’s signature drink, a Guava Cosmo – and danced to Latin sounds from DJ Chavela and Son Qba.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Sonesta Miami Airport,” said Alex Alvarez, the hotel’s general manager. “As an airport hotel, many of our guests are only with us briefly, but despite that, we wanted to create a space that feels welcoming and uniquely Miami. From the vibrant colors and textures in our guestrooms to the authentic local flavors on our menus, every detail was designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Miami. Our hotel is not just a place to rest between flights – it’s an experience where you can truly feel the energy and culture of the city, even if you’re only here for one night.”The renovation includes a complete transformation of each of the hotel’s 309 guestrooms, designed with both leisure and business travelers in mind. Each room is appointed with rich brown leather bed frames that add a touch of luxury, while soothing neutral tones, accented by colorful, modern art pieces, create a warm and inviting atmosphere. For added convenience, 117 guestrooms offer connecting options – king rooms linking to double rooms – ideal for families or groups. Each king room is outfitted with a modern walk-in shower, while all double rooms feature bathtubs, providing comfort and convenience for family travelers.

The newly opened onsite restaurant, Tailwinds, is the cornerstone of the hotel’s renovation. Serving up a curated menu of Latin-inspired dishes with a creative twist, Tailwinds delivers a fresh take on South Florida favorites, blending bold flavors with global influences. Guests can enjoy vibrant, locally sourced ingredients, from seafood to tropical fruits, in a setting that reflects Miami’s dynamic culture. Menu favorites include the Guava Burger (a unique recipe from hotel GM Alex Alvarez’s own father), Cuban Sandwich, Peruvian Fried Rice, Churrasco Steak, and Guacamole with Pork Rinds.

In addition to its guestrooms, the hotel’s public spaces and amenities have been fully transformed to provide an atmosphere perfect for both relaxation and socializing. Guests can enjoy a rooftop pool, complete with a spacious sun deck featuring chaise lounge chairs and new private cabanas. For fitness enthusiasts, the newly upgraded, state-of-the-art fitness center is available 24/7, equipped with the latest cardio and strength training equipment. The hotel also boasts an expansive outdoor patio, ideal for al fresco dining or hosting events, where guests can savor Miami’s year-round beautiful weather. Throughout the property, playful pink hallway doors and gold hardware give a nod to Miami’s classic art deco design.

More than 7,400-square-feet of versatile space await groups seeking the ideal flexible space for business meetings or social events. The front room, formerly a restaurant, now offers 2,100-square-feet of space with abundant natural lighting, a bar, fridge, and multiple TVs, creating an inviting environment for gatherings. The hotel also features two boardrooms, each offering 320-square-feet, ideal for smaller, private functions. Each of the other five meeting rooms offers 1,100-square-feet of space and are equipped with built-in sound systems to provide a seamless audio experience for events. The 3,300-square-foot Royal Palm Ballroom, which accommodates up to 160 guests, can be converted into three separate meeting rooms, allowing for greater flexibility to cater to a wide variety of event needs – perfect for weddings, quinceaneras, bar or bat mitzvahs and other corporate or social events.