SANTA ANA PUEBLO, New Mexico—Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a spacious resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, announces a multi-million-dollar renovation to its guestrooms beginning January 2025. The enhancements are expected to be completed in March 2025.

“We are pleased to announce the renovation of our guestrooms,” said Claudia Wattenberg, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. “We will combine the modern with the traditional. We will offer state-of-the-art technologies including large 65-inch 4K smart ultra-HD flat-screen televisions and advanced data portals.”

The room décor is reflective of traditions and style of the Santa Ana Pueblo. It incorporates the designs and colors of Native woven fabrics and the creation of pueblo clay pottery. The deep red color of seasoned red chile peppers combined with hues from harvested blue corn both found on the reservation bring the guestroom to life with its rich and warm colors. Woven, Native-inspired wall hangings and drapes complete the new guestrooms and bring all the aesthetics together for a welcoming guest experience.

The state-or-the-art bathrooms in each guestroom presents the guest with an expansive vanity wall, marble countertop and back lighting surrounding the large circular mirror. A sliding barn door that complements the color scheme separates the bathroom from the living area for additional privacy.

Each guestroom has either a king-sized bed or two queen-sized beds with luxurious linens to accommodate guests’ preferences. Comfortable lighting on the sides of the beds illuminates the room’s interior and brings out its warm earthy colors for a relaxing stay. They are completed by a large show

closet and wardrobe and includes an integrated beverage center for the guest’s enjoyment.Complementing the newly designed guestrooms, the resort’s corridors are also featured in the renovation including new carpeting and wall coverings. The floors and landings share the Native American design and incorporate the warm welcoming colors and finished wood tones displayed in the guestrooms.

Along with the renovations to be completed in the spring, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable getaway with signature experiences such as horseback rides exploring the Rio Grande, Bosque cottonwood forest, and cultural sites. The resort also showcases educational and cultural experiences highlighting the Santa Ana Pueblo, including activities led by tribe members, traditional bread baking, and a comprehensive Tamaya Cultural Learning Center displaying Native American artifacts and art pieces throughout the property.

Furthermore, guests can enjoy championship golfat the resort’s 18-hole Twin Warriors Golf Club, explore five miles of hiking trails through the Bosque, and relax with locally inspired treatments at Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon.