6 Mit Shah, CEO of Noble Investment Group

“Well, of course, the weekly stats will tell us that things are getting less bad. I think as everyone has remarked and certainly what everyone on Zoom today can acknowledge is that it is going to take some time. Remember all the baseball analogies we used to get tired of sitting around and having what inning are we in? We really do not know. We just know that it’s going to be long, and I do believe that the combined benefit of having an industry is more together than it ever has been to fight on this together, we’re going to have a therapeutic. We’re going to have a vaccine. We leave our homes. We are going to travel again, and this industry is going to be back. It is just going to take some time for us to get there.”