Wyndham Expands Soft-Branded Trademark Collection

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is expanding its soft-branded Trademark Collection by Wyndham—the fastest-growing brand in the company’s portfolio—with new hotels across the United States, Canada, and Germany.

The brand’s latest openings include Cantilever Hotel, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Ranier, Minn.; The Eureka Inn, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Eureka, Calif.; Lakeview Signature, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and H+ and H4 Trademark Collection hotels in Leipzig, Germany. The Bridgewater Hotel, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Fairbanks, Alaska, is scheduled to open next month.

Trademark Collection’s global pipeline comprises more than 8,400 rooms. The brand recently marked the start of construction on a new Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Leavenworth, Kan., which will be a creative re-adaptation of a former parochial school and is expected to open in the third quarter of 2020.

Trademark Collection by Wyndham is the company’s fastest-growing brand, and experienced a 19 percent growth in rooms year-over-year as of December 31, 2019. With more than 15,000 independent economy and midscale hotels in the United States, the company said that converting independent hotels to Wyndham brands remains an important source of consistent rooms. In the first quarter, Wyndham’s conversion pipeline increased 8 percent globally year-over-year.

