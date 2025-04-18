Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech Unveils Updates

ATLANTA, Georgia—The Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech, owned by RLJ Lodging Trust and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, announced a fresh new look following recent renovations designed to enhance the guest experience. The 90-room property has been upgraded with extended-stay travelers especially in mind.

The renovations include contemporary lighting, Atlanta-inspired artwork, guest rooms including refreshed carpeting with a modern blue and gray-toned color palette, enhanced full-size sleeper sofa complemented by stylish accent pillows, and plush new bedding. Guestroom updates also include unique kitchenettes with two stovetop burners, complete with plateware, microwave, full-size refrigerator, and a sink and coffee station. Additionally, the lobby and fitness center have been updated as well.

“Our goal is to provide a home-away-from-home experience for our guests,” said Amanda Sathchakham, general manager of Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech. “These updates reflect our commitment to offering comfortable, modern accommodations with all the amenities extended-stay travelers need.”

The Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech continues to offer spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, complimentary hot breakfast, and free high-speed Wi-Fi, along with its Midtown location near Atlanta attractions, corporate offices, and Georgia Tech.