JLL Secures Sale of Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites

Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites
NEW YORK CITY, New York—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the $5.6 million sale of the Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites, a 50-room hotel in Easton, Pennsylvania. JLL represented Nature Nurture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which sold the property to CanalHouse Hospitality Enterprises LLC.

The Grand Eastonian Hotel & Suites first opened in 1927. The property was acquired by the nonprofit in 2000 and subsequently renovated. The current hotel offers 50 accommodations ranging from traditional rooms to one and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and dining areas. The hotel also includes five commercial spaces at street level, a heated indoor saltwater pool, a fitness center, and approximately 1,650 square feet of meeting space, as well as a 2,200-square-foot outdoor terrace.

The property is located minutes from major demand generators, including Lafayette College, the Crayola Experience, and State Theatre, as well as the area’s largest employers.

“After decades connected to the business as both employees and patrons, we are thrilled to acquire this historic hotel, a cornerstone in downtown Easton’s revitalization,” said Trevor Thomas, principal at CanalHouse Hospitality Enterprises LLC. “We look forward to partnering with local businesses to showcase Easton as the vibrant, welcoming destination our family calls home.”

Speaking for the seller, Jane Stanley stated, “We could not be more pleased to pass ownership on to a purchaser that knows the building well and has the creative talent and resources to take the hotel to new heights.”

Vasilis Halakos, director, JLL Hotels & Hospitality, said, “The hotel’s A+ location, historic significance and recent operational improvements position it perfectly to capitalize on the continued economic growth of the city and the entire Lehigh Valley.”

