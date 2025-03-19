Strong Foundation

Allison Handy

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My start in hospitality was shaped by a strong role model early in my career. As an intern at the Newport Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, I worked for a woman who exemplified confidence, expertise, and leadership in what was then a male-dominated industry. She commanded attention and respect because of her knowledge, not just her position, and she showed me what a strong, confident woman in this business could achieve. That early exposure to the business and her leadership set the foundation for my career, sparking a passion for an industry I have now grown in for 25 years.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to have several mentors throughout my career who have influenced my leadership style and approach to business. One early role model was a leader I worked with while on property. When she visited my hotel, she approached every meeting armed with as much, if not more, knowledge about the hotel and surrounding area than I had. She physically ran the market around the hotel every morning, immersing herself in the local business landscape, so she never had to rely on others to educate her—she came prepared. That level of dedication and strategic thinking shaped how I approach continuous learning and problem-solving today.

Another mentor has played an important role in my growth later in my career. I seek him out in part because I know he will ask thoughtful questions that lead me to uncover my own solutions, rather than giving direct answers. This experience demonstrates that great mentorship isn’t about giving direction but about guiding others to their own insights. This balance of preparedness, strategic thinking, and mentorship has been invaluable to my career.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

There has been incredible progress in expanding opportunities within the hospitality industry, especially when it comes to the number of women stepping into leadership roles. There has been a shift from simply acknowledging the need for representation to truly valuing the expertise, perspective, and contributions that women and others bring to the table. Today, more women are not only securing leadership positions but are also driving meaningful change within their organizations.

I believe the key to continued progress is recognizing the need to embrace balance. The shift I’ve observed—and actively supported—is not just making space for women in leadership but also creating work environments where both men and women have the same flexibility to balance family and career. When men are provided that flexibility and leadership is modeling it, structural barriers are removed and everyone has an equal opportunity to grow and lead. Seeing this shift gives me optimism for the future of the industry.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

There has been substantial progress in getting women into leadership within hospitality, but there is still work to be done. While representation in general manager roles and commercial functions has improved significantly—at Aimbridge, the percentage of female general managers is well above the industry average—we still don’t see enough women at the highest levels of executive leadership.

One of the biggest challenges has been showing women that it is possible to balance leadership with family life. When I started in the industry, I didn’t see women in senior roles who were also mothers, which made me question whether I could do both. Now, I make it a priority to mentor and model that possibility for others. It’s not just about getting more women into leadership—it’s about making sure the industry evolves so that parenthood and executive roles are not seen as mutually exclusive.