Aimbridge Hospitality Selects Canary Technologies for Digital Tipping

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Aimbridge Hospitality has chosen Canary Technologies to enhance guest and associate experiences through Canary’s digital tipping solution. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties around the world, Aimbridge’s adoption of Canary’s digital tipping underscores the growing demand for modern, cashless solutions within hospitality.

Canary’s digital tipping solution allows guests to tip hotel staff using their mobile devices, removing the need for cash. The platform streamlines the tipping process, enhances employee satisfaction, and improves staff retention. The platform also integrates with core HR systems to completely eliminate administrative overhead, automating processes like user management and payroll to ensure tips go directly into employees’ paychecks.

“Aimbridge Hospitality is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while also supporting the hardworking staff who make memorable stays possible,” said Conrad Riddle, vice president, HR shared services at Aimbridge Hospitality. “Canary’s digital tipping solution creates a win-win for guests and staff—giving guests an easy way to show appreciation while increasing job satisfaction. Digital tipping has been shown to boost guest satisfaction scores and improve staff retention, reinforcing our commitment to both service excellence and employee well-being.”

Hotels leveraging Canary’s digital tipping solution have seen guest satisfaction scores increase by 5-10 percent and staff turnover decrease by up to 75 percent. With no app downloads required, guests can quickly and securely tip using their preferred digital payment methods.

“We’re proud to partner with Aimbridge Hospitality to bring digital tipping to their portfolio, providing an easy and impactful way for guests to show appreciation,” said David Chang, strategic accounts executive at Canary Technologies. “By increasing staff morale and reducing turnover, Canary’s digital tipping enables hotels to retain top talent and deliver exceptional service.”