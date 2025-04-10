This Week’s Comings & Goings

Therme Group announced the appointment of Kellan Florio as chief investment officer. Reporting directly to CEO Robert Hanea, Kellan Florio will join Therme Group’s leadership as a member of the executive board.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced the promotion of Michael Murray to vice president of operations for Evolution Hospitality, the company’s lifestyle operating division. Murray most recently served as general manager of Hotel PASEO, an Autograph Collection by Marriott.

McNeill Hotel Company named Chris Kontos as regional director of operations. In this role, Kontos will work closely with all general managers, assistant general managers, sales teams, housekeeping, and other staff at individual hotels under his supervision.

Palace Hotel, a Marriott International Luxury Collection property, announced the appointment of Owen Rundall as director of sales and marketing. Rundall previously worked at Palace Hotel as director of citywide sales for Starwood.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk announced Doreen Patino as its new director of sales and marketing. Patino most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing at The St. Anthony Hotel.

Hotel Per La announced the appointment of James Sheets as its new director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Sheets will develop and implement sales strategies to achieve revenue targets and increase market share for Hotel Per La.

Raffles Boston announced the appointment of Carlos Bueno as general manager. In his new role, Bueno will oversee all operations of the property.

The Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel announced the appointment of Sebastian Stutz as general manager. Bringing more than two decades of global hospitality experience to the role, Stutz will oversee all operations at the iconic New Orleans property.

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail announced the appointment of Tracy Stoltz as general manager. Stoltz has more than two decades of global hospitality experience.

Springboard Hospitality announced the appointment of Peter Kolla as area general manager for its West Hollywood Hotel Collection, which includes Chamberlain West Hollywood, Le Parc at Melrose, Montrose at Beverly Hills, and Hotel Ziggy. Kolla will oversee 510 guest rooms and meeting and event spaces and spearhead new initiatives.

Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore announced the appointment of Serkan Hizliok as area general manager. Hizliok will lead the team in welcoming guests to the newly built hotel, which is set to debut in May 2025.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa announced Melissa Braverman as senior area marketing manager. In her position, Braverman will oversee all marketing efforts including digital, social media, and public relations for both Hyatt Regency Tamaya and Hyatt Resort Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, FL.

La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club appointed Executive Chef Ananda Bareño to lead all culinary programming across the resort. In addition to overseeing daily operations at the existing restaurants, she will guide the concept and development of a new restaurant, bar, and market launching as part of a $60 million resort-wide transformation.

Baha Mar announced the appointment of Derron Donaldson as director of racquets at John McEnroe Tennis Center.

Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) introduced Theresa Zavala as the firm’s interiors hospitality lead. In this role, Zavala will lead MAA’s hospitality interior design team, overseeing the design and execution of interior spaces in the hospitality sector.

Niagara Falls Convention Center named Tim Oldfield as president and general manager.

Cape Resorts announced four leadership appointments. Ramon Serrano has been appointed general manager of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages. Alysha Siddiqui joined Todd Ruiz at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages as chef de cuisine at The Terrace restaurant. Ronald Johnston transitioned from his previous role as director of food & beverage at Cape Resorts to general manager of Baron’s Cove. Bobby Will has been named executive chef at Beach Plum Farm.

Pacifica Hotels announced that it has hired Michael Dunkel as director of finance and accounting at Kona Beach Resort, and Justin Anderson has been promoted to general manager at Residence Inn Anaheim Hills.