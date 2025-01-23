DALLAS, Texas—A new report by SiteMinder found that hotel websites outperformed all other booking sources in driving revenue per booking in 2024 by as much as 60 percent. The report, SiteMinder’s Hotel Booking Trends, is based on more than 125 million reservations and showed that hotel websites produced an average of $519 per booking for hotels last year. This figure was 8.5 percent higher than the prior year and more than 60 percent above the value-per-booking via OTAs ($320); more than 35 percent above global distribution systems ($380); and more than 15 percent above wholesalers, DMCs, and tour operators combined ($446).

The year-on-year rise in direct booking value saw hotel websites either hold or improve their position among every major travel destination’s top sources of total revenue, for the first time, including in the United States, where hotel websites remained the third highest revenue-generating channel for hotels.

SiteMinder’s Vice President of Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships, James Bishop, said the findings show travelers are not only seeking out hotel websites to strengthen numbers but spending more when they do. Bishop added, “When booking directly, travelers are choosing higher-value rooms, staying longer, and adding extras, and each of these factors represents a tremendous opportunity for hotels to provide those exclusive deals. This certainly doesn’t mean hoteliers should disregard third-party channels in 2025; they continue to offer unique and unmatched reach, as well as simplicity, as evidenced by their continued dominance in each one of the top 12 lists of hotel booking revenue-makers worldwide. But what our findings highlight is the importance of hotels delivering an easy booking experience that comes with smooth payments and strong security, just as third-party channels do so well.”

SiteMinder’s annual Hotel Booking Trends report is based on the booking data of SiteMinder’s more than 44,500 hotel customers, who in 2024 used SiteMinder’s platform to secure more than 125 million bookings valued at more than $50 billion in revenue.

Further analysis of SiteMinder’s 2024 data shows that Booking.com was the top booking channel in terms of overall revenue generated for U.S. hotels for the third year running, while Hotelbeds achieved its highest ranking in five years, reaching sixth place. Reflecting global trends, WebBeds jumped two spots to eighth, following its 2023 debut, while North America’s Hopper climbed to tenth after appearing for the first time in 2023.

The top 12 hotel booking sources that generated the most revenue for U.S. properties in 2024 were:

Booking.com Expedia Group Hotel websites (direct bookings) Agoda Airbnb Hotelbeds Global distribution systems WebBeds Hostelworld Group Hopper OTS Globe HotelTonight

International arrivals rose to around 25 percent of all stays, with travelers from source markets like Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Japan all arriving in solid numbers. And, with 75 percent of arrivals coming from U.S. travelers, the United States retained one of the world’s strongest domestic markets.

Travelers booked earlier and cancelled less, driven in part by the ongoing growth of international travel as a percentage of all stays. Average lead times in the United States increased to 31.5 days, surpassing 2019 levels, while the cancellation rate decreased to 19.21 percent, remaining below the country’s 2019 average.

Despite the average daily rate (ADR) in the United States contracting by 2.5 percent in 2024 (from $280 to $273), the second half of the year was more promising for the sector, with room rates showing year-on-year growth from October through to December. July saw the highest monthly ADR, despite being narrowly surpassed by August as the busiest month for bookings. Globally, ADR increased in the majority (65 percent) of markets, again surpassing $200.

With Friday-night stays (the most expensive) generating an average of $67 more than Sundays (the most affordable), the United States’ occupied room rates had some of the most variations globally in 2024 and reflected the country’s leadership in revenue management.

With over 22 percent of guests staying for two nights or more, stays at U.S. properties were narrowly longer than the global average.

“As trends change to mirror today’s dynamic traveler, hotel businesses must remain flexible and responsive. SiteMinder’s report shows that traveler preferences are anything but fixed, so those who can adapt quickly will be best positioned to succeed,” said Bishop. “In 2025, the advantage will come from leveraging data-driven insights, building flexibility into strategies, and seizing new opportunities. Properties that embrace this approach will not just establish themselves as leaders within their markets; they will set a new standard for an industry undergoing transformative change.”