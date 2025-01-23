NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Westgate Resorts announced that 21 Westgate properties are now available to book on Choice Hotels’ website. In addition, they can also be reserved with points on Choice Privileges. The hotels will join Choice’s upscale offerings, which include the Radisson, Cambria, and Ascend Hotel Collection brands.

Some of the available Westgate Resorts include the family-friendly Treasure Cove Water Park at Westgate Lakes Resorts & Spa in Orlando, Florida; Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida; and Westgate Park City Resort & Spa in Park City, Utah.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with Westgate Resorts, giving travelers and over 68 million Choice Privileges members a compelling range of hotel options,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Choice Hotels International Noha Abdalla. “The addition of these properties further solidifies our commitment to delivering more diverse travel experiences, while providing Choice Privileges members with even more ways to use their points and maximize their rewards.”

The 21 Westgate Resorts properties now bookable through Choice Hotels’ website and the Choice Hotels mobile app include:

Orlando, Florida

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa (Orlando, Florida)

Westgate Palace Hotel /Universal /I-Drive (Orlando, Florida)

Westgate Leisure Resort (Orlando, Florida)

Westgate Blue Tree Resort (Orlando, Florida)

Westgate Towers Resort (Kissimmee, Florida)

Westgate Vacation Villas Resort (Kissimmee, Florida)

Westgate Town Center Resort (Kissimmee, Florida)

River Ranch/Lake Wales, Florida

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo (River Ranch, Florida)

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort (Cocoa Beach, Florida)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Park City, Utah

Westgate Park City Resort & Spa (Park City, Utah)

New York City, New York

Westgate New York Grand Central (New York, New York)

Branson/Hollister, Missouri

Westgate Branson Woods Resort (Branson, Missouri)

Westgate Branson Lakes Resort (Hollister, Missouri)

Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

River Terrace Resort & Convention Center (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

Wild Bear Inn (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)

Williamsburg, Virginia

Westgate Historic Williamsburg Resort (Williamsburg, Virginia)

Mesa, Arizona